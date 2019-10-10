



Aaron Carter has been on a major tattoo kick over the past couple of weeks, getting not only a massive face tat but also adding on to his ever-growing collection with a lion design on his neck. But the pain doesn’t seem to be a bother anymore. In fact, he was even able to catch up on some sleep during his latest appointment.

Canadian tattoo artist Nadia Katherine told TMZ on Wednesday, October 9, that the 31-year-old napped for most of his four-hour appointment. In a picture on her Instagram Story she shared afterward, he is shown with his eyes closed while she works away. Overtop the snap she wrote, “slept like an angel thur a neck tattoo.”

According to TMZ, Katherine offered to do it for free but Carter insisted on paying seeing as he’s definitely not afraid to drop some dough on body art. After all, he spent $5,000 just the week before on the massive Medusa/Rhianna design he put on his face.

Tattoo artist Herchell L Carrasco told TMZ he had to cut off the pop artist, who kept wanting to add more. “[He] wanted to keep going and I had to stop him,” Carrasco told the publication. “I couldn’t cover his whole face in a tattoo. I just couldn’t.”

Some have expressed concern over Carter’s mental health. After opening up about his multiple diagnoses, which includes “multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression,” on The Doctors, his brother Nick Carter filed a restraining order against him. He claimed that Aaron made comments about wanting to harm his wife and unborn child. However, Aaron denied these claims.

However, both tattoo artists assured TMZ that the “I’m All About You” singer seemed steady.

“Before I tattoo anyone, I take into consideration their mental state,” Carrasco said. “In Aaron’s case, I assessed the situation and I genuinely felt he was in a good place mentally to get tattooed.” Katherine also said he seemed “coherent.” And if he napped, clearly comfortable too.

