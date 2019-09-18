



Family feud. Nick Carter filed a restraining order against his brother Aaron Carter after the “I Want Candy” singer’s “alarming” gun confessions about the Backstreet Boys member’s pregnant wife, Lauren Kitt, and their unborn child.

“After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today,” Nick, 39, tweeted on Tuesday, September 17, with hashtags #mentalhealth #GunControlNow #GunControl.

He continued, “In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confessions that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family. We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.”

Aaron, 31, confirmed the news on his Twitter around the same time as Nick posted his statement.

“So my brother just got a restraining order against me. And I was just served lol,” Aaron tweeted on Tuesday. “Take care. @nickcarter we’re done for life. I haven’t seen him in four years. And I don’t intend.”

He continued, “You should send a cease and desist while you’re at it too.”

The “I’m All About You” singer also denied his brother’s claim that he had “thoughts” about killing the boy band member’s wife and baby.

“I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family,” Aaron tweeted. “This is obviously a chess game of some sort.”

The “Aaron’s Party” artist continued his rant by threatening to file his own suit against his older brother.

“All I ask is for my family to leave me alone,” he wrote. “This is blood. Not love. I will never be around you and I don’t want to be around you. I am the one who said I’m done then you send me this!? Ok. Stop trying to get me 5150’d before I file a harassment suit myself nick I have the $.”

Aaron also tweeted a video of him and his brother in a heated altercation on their 2006 E! show, House of Carters, claiming that Nick had “bullied” him his “whole life.”

“LEAVE ME ALONE. FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE. IM BEGGING YOU. PLEASE,” Aaron tweeted. “I haven’t even seen you guys and nick you bullied me my whole life. And tortured me as a child. And everyone knows it. ITS BEEN PUBLIC. and now you’re scared of the truth.”

Aaron told TMZ on Monday, September 16, that the police came to his house on September 15 to detain him on a 5150 psychiatric hold. According to the site, the “Sooner or Later” singer told the authorities that he had loaded weapons scattered across his home, which he didn’t intend to surrender.

The “Fool’s Gold” singer seemingly revealed that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, among other mental health conditions, on a recent episode of The Doctors.

“The official diagnosis is that I suffer from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression,” he said. “I’m prescribed to Xanax, Seroquel, Gabapentin, Hydroxyzine, Trazodone, Omeprazen.”

After a clip from the episode was released, Aaron told TMZ that he’s mentally stable. He denied that he has any mental health conditions and claimed that The Doctors episode was edited to look like he was diagnosed with several mental disorders. Producers for The Doctors told TMZ that the episode “was not edited in any way.”

Aaron previously checked himself into a 90-day rehab program in 2017 after he was arrested for DUI and possession of marijuana. Police also visited his Florida home four times 34 hours in September 2017 for gun and safety concerns.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!