



Ink therapy! Aaron Carter debuted a brand new tattoo on Saturday, September 28, and it covers nearly half of his face. The singer, 31, shared a shirtless selfie on Instagram, revealing a new tattoo of Greek mythology monster Medusa; it covers his jaw, cheek, cheekbone, temple and a little of his under eye.

“I’M THE BIGGEST THING IN MUSIC RIGHT NOW. I CANT BE DENIED. FACT CHECK ME,” he captioned the selfie, without explanation of his latest tattoo.

The same day, the Dancing With the Stars alum tweeted about his relationship with brother Nick Carter. “I will never see or speak to him again or the rest of my family,” he wrote, before giving his followers a health update. “I’m doing just fine. I ask you repent my and leave me alone. I already have to move and I don’t need to be under scrutiny with every decision I make. I will take the necessary precautions to protect myself, and when I move no one will know where I live! #MissingMyMom right now.”

The new ink comes one week after Nick, 39, revealed he and his sister, Angel Carter, had filed a restraining order against Aaron after claiming he made comments about wanting to harm Nick’s wife, Lauren Kitt, and their unborn baby.

“In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confessions that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family,” the Backstreet Boys singer wrote on Twitter on September 17. “We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.” He then added the hashtags #mentalhealth #GunControlNow and #GunControl.

Aaron denied his brother’s claims, then shared that he surrendered two of his rifles to authorities.

“I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family,” he tweeted at the time. “This is obviously a chess game of some sort. All I ask is for my family to leave me alone. This is blood. Not love. I will never be around you and I don’t want to be around you. I am the one who said I’m done then you send me this!? Ok. Stop trying to get me 5150’d before I file a harassment suit myself nick I have the $.”

On September 18, he added, “So today I decided to voluntarily allow the sheriffs department to hold on to two of my rifles. I’m doing this to show my good faith and cooperation with law enforcement. @DOJPH #GunSafety #GunControl.”

Two days later, the “I Beat Shaq” singer posted on Instagram Live saying he would “kill everybody.” Following the video, a source told Us Weekly Nick and his family had “beefed up security.”

“There is definite concern for Lauren and this situation has been very stressful for her,” the insider shared. “She’s very close to her due date but because of what happened previously with her pregnancies and the stress, they just want the baby to get here safely and there is concern that because of the stress she will go into early labor.”

Lauren and Nick, who wed in 2014, share 3-year-old son Odin and suffered a miscarriage in 2018.

