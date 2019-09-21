Nick Carter has increased security for his family after getting a restraining order against his younger brother Aaron Carter, who was captured on Instagram Live on Friday, September 20, saying he would “kill everybody.”

“Nick has beefed up security,” a source told Us Weekly. “There is definite concern for Lauren [Nick’s pregnant wife] and this situation has been very stressful for her. She’s very close to her due date but because of what happened previously with her pregnancies and the stress, they just want the baby to get here safely and there is concern that because of the stress she will go into early labor.”

The Backstreet Boys singer, 39, and his wife, Lauren Kitt, are expecting their second child in a few weeks. The couple, who wed in 2014, share son Odin, 3, and suffered a miscarriage in September 2018.

“Are you not entertained? Is this not why you are here?” Aaron, 31, said in a video clip shared on Twitter on Friday before picking up what appears to be an assault rifle. “Is this not why you are here? Because I’m proper f–king right here.”

The “I Want Candy” singer continued: “The difference is, it’s 2020 virtually. And I’m Maximus. So don’t imprison me and count on me to not battle again and kill everyone” before adding, “that’s my dark sense of humor.”

Perez Hilton reposted the clip on Twitter and wrote, “Aaron Carter with his assault riffles threatening to kill even more people. @LANLASD, please take away all his guns and force him to get help!!!”

Nick replied to the blogger’s post: “I am truly now afraid for my family’s security. #Assist.”

On Tuesday, September 17, Nick said in a statement that he and his sister Angel Carter had filed a restraining order against their brother over alarming comments he claimed Aaron made about wanting to harm Kitt and their unborn baby.

“After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today,” he tweeted with the hashtags #mentalhealth #GunControlNow and #GunControl.

Nick continued: “In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confessions that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family. We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.”

The “That’s How I Beat Shaq” singer denied the allegation on Twitter and threatened to seek a restraining order against his brother.

“I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family. This is obviously a chess game of some sort,” Aaron tweeted. “All I ask is for my family to leave me alone. This is blood. Not love. I will never be around you and I don’t want to be around you. I am the one who said I’m done then you send me this!? Ok. Stop trying to get me 5150’d before I file a harassment suit myself nick I have the $.”

Aaron tweeted on September 18 that he had surrendered two of his rifles to authorities.

“So today I decided to voluntarily allow the sheriffs department to hold on to two of my rifles. I’m doing this to show my good faith and cooperation with law enforcement. @DOJPH #GunSafety #GunControl,” Aaron wrote.

Aaron is set to perform at a show in Mississippi on Saturday and shared an Instagram Live video shortly before the appearance that showed the car he was in being pulled over by police.

