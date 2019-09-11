



Aaron Carter isn’t ashamed to share his truth. The singer-songwriter opened up about his battle with mental health disorders and revealed his medical diagnoses during a two-part candid interview on The Doctors.

“The official diagnosis is that I suffer from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression,” Carter, 31, says in a sneak peek video obtained by TMZ, before rattling off a variety of pills he takes. “I’m prescribed to Xanax, Seroquel, Gabapentin, Hydroxyzine, Trazodone, Omeprazen.”

The clip then pans to the “Pyro” singer holding up a Ziplock bag full of pill bottles. “This is my reality,” he says. “Hi. I have nothing to hide.”

Carter goes on to tell the audience that he’s never taken an opioid before, but then corrects himself and confesses he did after a dental procedure. On the upcoming episode, the former child star is set to take a drug test to prove he’s clean of recreational drugs.

The Florida native has been open about his personal struggles in the past. Following his split from girlfriend Lina Valentina in early August, police responded to a wellness check at Carter’s Lancaster, California, home. Thankfully, the singer was “fine,” and a source told Us Weekly at the time that he was “not suicidal” and that it “was a false alarm.”

The “I Want Candy” crooner confirmed his breakup in a statement to Us, saying after nearly a year of dating Valentina things “turned unhealthy.”

He added: “I’ve been through so much the past few years and am trying to learn from my mistakes. I don’t have any regrets being with Lina, and I definitely learned a lot about myself. I think this decision was the mature thing to do. I’m going to keep focusing on my music, my tour and my fans. Hopefully my soulmate is out there somewhere and I’ll meet her soon.”

Carter checked into rehab in September 2017 after he was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. Three months later, he told Us “he “thought [he] would die by 30.”

“Life, it was pretty tough. I dealt with a lot of trauma, a lot of loss, a lot of loneliness. … My goal is to be the phoenix that rises from the ashes,” he added.

Carter’s interview on The Doctors airs on Thursday, September 12, and Friday, September 13.

