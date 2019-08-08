



Aaron Carter is “fine” after police responded to his Lancaster, California, home for a wellness check on Wednesday, August 8, a source tells Us Weekly.

“He is not suicidal,” the insider says. “He was basically swatted — this was a false alarm. He has been working a lot and busy.”

The police visit occurred days after Carter, 31, confirmed his breakup from girlfriend Lina Valentina. As for how the singer is coping, the source claims he is “fine” amid the aftermath of the split: “He initiated it, and she was upset about it. He bought a house and they were planning for the future, but he realized it wasn’t a healthy relationship and ended it.”

Carter announced on Sunday, August 4, that he and Valentina called it quits. “Lina and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he told Us in a statement. “I was really hoping this would be the one that lasted forever. We had even talked about having kids, but we couldn’t seem to get past our differences and the relationship eventually turned unhealthy.”

The former child star seemed hopeful for the future of his love life, though. “I’ve been through so much the past few years and am trying to learn from my mistakes. I don’t have any regrets being with Lina, and I definitely learned a lot about myself,” he continued. “I think this decision was the mature thing to do. I’m going to keep focusing on my music, my tour and my fans. Hopefully my soulmate is out there somewhere and I’ll meet her soon.”

The pair dated for less than a year. Carter and Valentina became Instagram official in September 2018, at which time he referred to her as the “love of my life.”

The “I Want Candy” crooner checked into rehab in October 2017 following his arrest for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. Earlier that year, he was also involved in a severe car accident, and police visited his home multiple times for gun and safety concerns.

Carter told Us exclusively in December 2017 that he “thought [he] would die by 30.” Of his struggles that year, he added: “Life, it was pretty tough. I dealt with a lot of trauma, a lot of loss, a lot of loneliness. … My goal is to be the phoenix that rises from the ashes.”

