A not-so-happy ending. Aaron Carter and Lina Valentina have split after nearly one year of dating, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Lina and I have decided to go our separate ways,” the “Fool’s Gold” singer, 31, told Us in a statement on Sunday, August 4. “I was really hoping this would be the one that lasted forever. We had even talked about having kids, but we couldn’t seem to get past our differences and the relationship eventually turned unhealthy.”

Carter added: “I’ve been through so much the past few years and am trying to learn from my mistakes. I don’t have any regrets being with Lina, and I definitely learned a lot about myself. I think this decision was the mature thing to do. I’m going to keep focusing on my music, my tour and my fans. Hopefully my soulmate is out there somewhere and I’ll meet her soon.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum first introduced his fans to Valentina in a sweet Instagram post in September 2018.

“I finally found my love of my life no one has understood me and shown the love this woman has for me EVER,” Carter captioned a picture of the artist at the time. “@lina_valentina you have my heart for the rest of my life our relationship is new but we WILL grown [sic] old together and have our family and I will cherish honor respect and be the man I’ve always wanted to be because you’ve shown me you’re the woman I’ve always dreamed of. You are my light, you are my dream and I will never give up on us no matter what and you are my queen.”

The following month, the former couple sparked pregnancy speculation after Carter shared an Instagram post that hinted at expanding their family saying they “might just be expecting” and are “very excited about our future and our family we are starting.”

The Popstar actor later clarified his comments, explaining he was simply expressing his hopes for his future with Valentina.

“A few weeks ago, I posted something on social media about hoping to have a child soon and it seems that started some rumors,” he told E! News. “I am looking forward to becoming a dad, but am not expecting a child right now.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!