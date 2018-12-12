Not so fast. Aaron Carter won’t be a dad anytime soon, despite widespread belief that he and girlfriend Lina Valentina were expecting their first child.

The “I Want Candy” singer, 30, sparked speculation that he had a little one on the way after posting via Instagram in November that he and Valentina are “might just be expecting” and are “very excited about our future and our family we are starting.”

He vowed to Valentina in a second post, “I WILL marry you baby and we WILL have our daughter.”

However, Carter clarified his remarks in a statement to E! News on Tuesday, December 11: “A few weeks ago, I posted something on social media about hoping to have a child soon and it seems that started some rumors. I am looking forward to becoming a dad, but am not expecting a child right now.”

While fatherhood may not be in his near future, the “I’m All About You” crooner is head over heels in love with the artist. “I finally found the love of my life no one has understood me and shown the love this woman has for me EVER,” he wrote in September via Instagram alongside a sweet snapshot with Valentina. “@lina_valentina you have my heart for the rest of my life our relationship is new but we will grow old together and have our family and I will cherish honor respect and be the man I’ve always wanted to be because you’ve shown me you’re the woman I’ve always dreamed of.”

Before meeting Valentina, Carter exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2017 that he can’t wait to be a dad.

“I was thinking about adopting. I want kids so bad,” Carter, who came out as bisexual in August 2017, revealed to Us four months later. “I tuned 30 and I’m, like, ‘All right, my resolution is to have a kid.’ But not just a kid. A beautiful woman or man, because we can have kids too.”

