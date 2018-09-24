He’s all about her! Aaron Carter seems to be totally smitten with artist Lina Valentina and has even promised to love her forever.

The 30-year-old singer gushed about his new love on Instagram on Sunday, September 23.

“I finally found my love of my life no one has understood me and shown the love this woman has for me EVER,” he captioned a photo of the Russian-born beauty. “@lina_valentina you have my heart for the rest of my life our relationship is new but we WILL grown old together and have our family and I will cherish honor respect and be the man I’ve always wanted to be because you’ve shown me you’re the woman I’ve always dreamed of.”

He concluded, “You are my light, you are my dream and I will never give up on us no matter what and you are my queen. I love you with every inch of my heart and soul. Relationships aren’t easy. But I want you to know I will never fall out of love with you. I’m coming home to you tomorrow.”

Valentina recently gushed about the pop star herself, captioning two Instagram photos of herself and Carter with the message, “My love 🖤🗝.”

According to her website, Valentina was born in St. Petersburg, Russia, and emigrated to Spain and then to the United States when she was a teen. She then attended Southern Connecticut State University, Paier College of Art, and the Fashion Institute of Technology. And as an artist, Valentina paints in acrylics and finds inspiration in the surrealist work Salvador Dalí.

Carter was in a 10-month relationship with Madison Parker until August 2017. They announced their split just hours after he came out as bisexual.

