Dad-to-be? Aaron Carter opened up about his desire to have children and settle down during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“I was thinking about adopting. I want kids so bad,” the former child star, 30, told Us Weekly in the new issue. Although he thought he wouldn’t survive to celebrate his 30th birthday, Carter told Us that he’s in a good place and is eager to start a family. “I turned 30 and I’m like, ‘Alright, my resolution is to have a kid.’ But not just a kid. A beautiful woman or man, because we can have kids too.”

Carter, who came out as bisexual last summer, added: “My goal is to be a father. I really want to be a dad and I want to transcend any of the shortcomings that my parents experienced growing up with us.”

Although the “Fool’s Gold” singer’s parents divorced when he was young, he has always valued family. “We lost our sister Leslie, but we had a big family,” Carter told Us in the new issue of his sister who died at age 25 in 2012 — Carter also lost his dad Bob in May. “So I’m 30 and my dad was popping out kids by the time he was 30 so I better hurry up! But I do really want to have kids.”

Carter, who released his new track “Don’t Say Goodbye” last week, revealed that he wants to have a child in the near future, “but it has to be [with] the right person.”

While speaking to Us, Carter also shared that he has reconnected with his family and reconciled his relationship with his brother, Nick Carter, although the two feuded over Aaron’s DUI arrest this summer. “I love [Nick], but he can be a punk sometimes,” he told Us of the Backstreet Boys alum, 37. “But I will be in his corner no matter what. I love my brother and I really hope he’s just happy, healthy, doing the same thing and focusing on his career.”

For more on what Aaron had to say about starting a family, sexuality, his new music and more, pick up the newest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

