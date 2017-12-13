Aaron Carter opened up about reconciling with his brother, Nick Carter, during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

The “Don’t Say Goodbye” singer, 30, shared in the new issue that despite he and the 37-year-old Nick’s competitive relationship, they will always support one another. “There’s Owen and Luke Wilson, the Baldwin brothers and there’s Nick and Aaron Carter,” he shared. “We have our times, but we’re brothers.”

The siblings feuded this summer following Aaron’s DUI arrest. As previously reported, the Backstreet Boys alum reached out to his younger brother on Twitter in July to offer support: “To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach out for help, I am here and willing to help you get better.”

However, according to Aaron — who told Us he thought he’d be dead by 30 — Nick never contacted him privately. “If my own blood truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum?” the former child star said in a statement to Us at the time. “How about all of the other options he had [to reach out]? How about calling me in jail? I don’t need Nick’s help. I don’t need that. I don’t need help. What I need is for people to understand that I’m human and I make mistakes just like every other human in this world.”

The “I Want Candy” singer told Us in the new issue that he and Nick haven’t spoken on the phone since Aaron’s DUI. “He started trying to lecture me and stuff like that,” Aaron explained. “He’s not my parent.

Regardless of their rocky past, Aaron said that the brothers are now on good terms. “I do me, he does him. I love [Nick], but he can be a punk sometimes,” the “Fool’s Gold” songster said. “But I will be in his corner no matter what. I love my brother and I really hope he’s just happy, healthy, doing the same thing and focusing on his career.”

For more on what Aaron had to say about his stint in rehab, sexuality, new music and more, pick up the newest issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

