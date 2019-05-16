Demi Lovato has a new tattoo, and it just might be her sweetest yet. The “Confident” singer took to Instagram on Thursday, May 16, to show off her fresh ink by L.A.-based tattoo artist Doctor Woo, and she shared that the art is a beautiful tribute to her late great-grandmother who she affectionately called “Mimaw.”

“This is for you Mimaw. You at 26 on my arm while I’m 26, and forever. I love you more. ❤️,” she captioned a selfie of the tattoo. “Thank you @_dr_woo_ for making her come back to life for me… it’s stunning and the most meaningful tattoo I have ever gotten.”

All of the Most Artistic Graphic Celebrity Tattoos

The homage comes about three years after her Mimaw’s passing. She died in 2016 at the age of 93, and the black-and-white portrait on the inside of the songstress’ left forearm features her smiling (and glamorous!) 26-year-old great-grandmother sporting a curly coif, bold lip and belted dress. The design sits above one-half of the cursive “Stay Strong” ink she has tattooed across both wrists.

While Lovato is no stranger to the tattoo parlor (it is believed she has been inked some two-dozen times), the most recent additions to her collection have been particularly sentimental.

See Celebrities’ Craziest Tattoos

In January, she and Doctor Woo dreamed up a graphic to honor her late dog Buddy, who tragically died in a 2015 accident. The canine’s mug is tattooed on her ankle along with the words, “Buddy was here.”

That same month, she visited fellow L.A-based artist Daniel Winter of Winterstone to get a long-stemmed rose inked on her pointer finger to commemorate six months of sobriety. Winter is the same pro who gave Lady Gaga her epic “La Vie en Rose” spinal tattoo in February.

Celebrity Tattoo Artist Winter Stone Reveals Why He Doesn’t Believe in the Couple Tattoo Curse and More Trends

With everything from words and phrases (think: “faith,” “free,” “let go & let God”) to caricatures (smiley faces, maps, birds and more), the singer’s tattoos run the gamut. But it’s no surprise that her touching tribute to her late great-grandmother would be the “most meaningful” of the bunch.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!