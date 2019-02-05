Put it on your body! Celebrity tattoo artist Winter Stone, known for his perfectly precise fine line needle tattoos and for inking A-listers like Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Ashlee Simpson, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Mandy Moore, Emma Roberts, Lucy Hale and more sat down with Stylish to dish on all things ink.

“My favorite thing about tattooing people is that I get the opportunity to give them something they’ve wanted for a very long time. They come in with an idea, I refine it for them and they leave with a little piece of art. It makes me so happy to see other people happy. That’s the biggest thing for me,” Stone dished.

As for why celebs can’t get enough of his tattoo style? Stone believes it’s due to the simplicity of his designs and the privacy that his L.A. studio offers. “I always make time for the celebs and they come in, enjoy the experience and love the lightness of hand. You don’t have to commit to this huge tattoo. It can be a small, very meaningful tattoo, which has kind of been my niche,” he explained.

When it comes to the number of pieces on someone, Stone doesn’t think you can ever have too many. “I’m personally covered tattoos and I love it. I think people look cool and whether you’re covered or not, it really gives a person an identity.”

Another thing he doesn’t succumb to? The idea of the couple tattoo curse. “I personally don’t believe in the tattoo curse. I think you kind of bring your own stuff in and if you come in to get a tattoo with your partner and think you’re gonna curse your relationship, then chances are you’re gonna curse it yourself,” he explained.

“I think it’s a cool experience for people to come in and get matching tattoos as a group, with a friend or with a lover,” he added. “It’s something that’s just kind of an intimate experience and I’m totally for it.”

While Stone knows that tattoo trends come and go, he says there are some staples that never go out of style. “I’ve been tattooing flowers and scripts recently, but little icons or symbols and stuff like that will kind of always be around,” he told Stylish.

