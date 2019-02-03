She is reborn. Demi Lovato recently celebrated six months of sobriety — and it looks like she may have commemorated the occasion with a special piece of ink.

Celebrity tattoo artist Winter Stone, known for his perfectly precise fine line needlework, exclusively revealed to Us Weekly on Friday, February 1, that the “Sober” singer, 26, “sent him a couple of ideas of a rose” before getting inked.

“She didn’t give me the exact meaning behind it, but it seemed as though [it was a nod to celebrating her sobriety],” Stone told Us. “The flower, the thorn, it was kind of a rebirth and how flowers kind of die and come back, so I feel like that could mean something, for sure. … That’s kind of the feeling that I got.”

The LA-based artist, who’s also worked on stars such as Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Miley Cyrus and Mandy Moore, added: “We kind of sat around and talked for 45 minutes with her and her boyfriend [Henri Levy]. … I also gave her boyfriend a tattoo, which was also a rose, which is cool. She was very grateful, super kind, she seemed like she was in a very good place.” (Levy’s tattoo does not match Lovato’s.)

The “Sober” singer showed off her brand-new finger tattoo on her Instagram Stories on January 26, one day after the six-month anniversary of her near-fatal overdose. “Obsessed,” she captioned the snapshot, along with the raising hands emoji.

Though the Sonny With a Chance alum never indicated the meaning behind the tat, fans had some ideas. “Demi getting a rose tattoo to remember the era that gave us the best music she has ever made, as well as the scariest time in her life?” one Lovatic wrote one Twitter, echoing Stone’s theory. “Home girl is ready to close that chapter and start a new one in the next few weeks and I am HERE FOR IT.”

More recently, Lovato inked herself with another special piece of artwork — this time, in dedication to her late dog, Buddy. She showed fans the new ankle tat, which features the canine’s face and the words, “Buddy was here.” (The musician shared the pooch with ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama.)

With reporting by Carly Sloane

