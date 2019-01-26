A life-changing milestone! Demi Lovato marked six months of being sober after suffering from a near-fatal overdose.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, 26, posted an Instagram Story photo of a slice of cake decorated with a six on top on Friday, January 25. “Happy 6 mo,” a card accompanying the sweet treat read. “We are so f—king proud of you! Love, Team DL.”

Lovato captioned the pic: “Best day ever.”

The Sonny With a Chance alum also shared a shot of her six-month sobriety chip. She added three prayer-hand emojis to the Instagram Story post.

Lovato was hospitalized in July 2018 after a drug overdose. She sought “aggressive” treatment at a rehab facility outside California nearly two weeks later.

“Demi is doing great and is in a much healthier place,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month. “She is learning how to take care of herself better and put her needs first.”

The insider noted that Lovato tries to “be like any other girl and not be noticed.”

Another source revealed to Us that the Grammy nominee is “still getting back to the normal swing of things,” adding: “People around Demi are currently trying to give her enough space to do her own thing. [They’re] also being careful to keep an eye on her and make sure she’s OK and doing right by herself.”

Lovato reflected on her growth in December 2018. “So grateful for the lessons I’ve learned this year,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones. Thankful for my fans, friends, family, and everyone who supported me throughout this year. God bless.”

