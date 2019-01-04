Starting fresh. Demi Lovato is doing her best to adjust to life after her near-fatal overdose in July and those closest to her are doing everything they can to help.

“People around Demi are currently trying to give her enough space to do her own thing,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “[They’re] also being careful to keep an eye on her and make sure she’s OK and doing right by herself.”

The insider adds that while the “Sober” singer, 26, is doing much better than she was, “she’s still getting back to the normal swing of things.”

Lovato recently enjoyed a low-key New Year’s Eve with boyfriend Henri Levy, choosing to drink sparkling apple cider instead of champagne. “#Sobriety,” the former Disney Channel star captioned a picture of a Martinelli’s bottle on her Instagram Story on Monday, December 31.

Earlier that day, she reflected on the hardships she faced in 2018. “So grateful for the lessons I’ve learned this year,” she wrote on social media. “I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones. Thankful for my fans, friends, family, and everyone who supported me throughout this year. God bless.”

Five months ago, the “Sorry Not Sorry” musician was rushed to the hospital after she overdosed on drugs in her Hollywood home. She remained at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for nearly two weeks before she checked into a 90-day rehab program, which a source told Us Weekly was intense and “drill sergeant-esque.”

Another insider told Us in November that “Demi will come back hard in 2019,” while a third insider added a month later: “She’s happy, healthy, sober, eating well and working out religiously.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

