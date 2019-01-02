Demi Lovato enjoyed a low-key New Year’s Eve five months after her overdose. The newly sober singer took to her Instagram Stories to show off the sparkling apple cider that she drank instead of champagne.

“#Sobriety,” Lovato, 26, captioned a photo of a bottle of Martinelli’s alongside a half-full glass on Monday, December 31.

Earlier in the day, the Grammy nominee took a moment to reflect upon the lessons she learned in 2018. “I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Thankful for my fans, friends, family, and everyone who supported me throughout this year. God bless.”

Lovato was found unconscious at her Hollywood home in July after a near-fatal overdose. She was hospitalized for two weeks before checking into rehab, where she stayed for three months.

“She’s happy, healthy, sober, eating well and working out religiously,” a source recently told Us Weekly exclusively, noting that the Disney Channel alum found love with her sober companion Henry Levy. “The fact that the two of them are both sober and have had their ups and downs … is a huge deal to her.”

The couple were first spotted together in November during a dinner date in Beverly Hills. The Enfants Riches Déprimés founder made his relationship with Lovato Instagram official in late December with a video of them kissing on a private jet.

“She feels she was surrounded by bad people who didn’t support her before she relapsed,” another source recently told Us. “[Now] she’s looking for sober, like-minded friends.”

