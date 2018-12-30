Demi Lovato and her boyfriend, Henry Levy, made their relationship Instagram official with a new video that showed them kissing.

The Enfants Riches Deprimes designer posted a video on his Instagram Stories showing the pair locking lips on a private jet as the singer, 26, smiled. The video was shared by a Twitter fan account.

Demi Lovato via Instagram story Henri Alexander Levy ♥ pic.twitter.com/nzTf5cf0Xu — Demi Lovato Poland News (@ddlovato0820pl) December 29, 2018

It’s the latest sign that things are heating up between Levy and the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, who was hospitalized in July after a drug overdose at her L.A. home.

She’s “totally head over heels” for Levy, a source revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly.

He makes her feel “safe” and “not judged,” the insider added. “The fact that the two of them are both sober and have had their ups and downs in that regard is a huge deal to her.”

Hanging out with sober people is a major part of Lovato’s recovery plan, another source told Us. “She feels she was surrounded by bad people who didn’t support her before she relapsed,” the second source explained. Now, “she’s looking for sober, like-minded friends.”

The Disney Channel alum, who spent 90 days in rehab in a treatment program before checking out at the end of October, spoke out earlier this month about her recovery from her near-fatal overdose.

“Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up s–t that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal,” she tweeted on December 22.

Lovato, who spent Christmas with her mom and sisters, added, “All my fans need to know is I’m working hard on myself, I’m happy and clean and I’m SO grateful for their support.”

“I’m so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready. I have my fans to thank for that,” she wrote in conclusion. “I’m so grateful, truly. I love you guys so f–king much thank you.”

