Demi Lovato celebrated Christmas with her family after a difficult year that saw her hospitalized after a drug overdose followed by months in rehab.

The “Confident” singer, 26, shared a series of photos on her Instagram Stories that showed her enjoying the festive season with her mom and sisters.

The happy gathering came just days after Lovato took to Twitter to speak out about her near-fatal overdose at her L.A. home in July.

“I would love to set the record straight on all the rumors out there but I literally don’t owe anyone anything so I’m not going to,” she wrote. “All my fans need to know is I’m working hard on myself, I’m happy and clean and I’m SO grateful for their support.”

The Disney Channel alum, who left rehab in October after a 90-day stint, followed it up with another tweet, writing, “I’m so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I’m so grateful, truly. I love you guys so f–king much thank you.”

Scroll down to see pics from Lovato’s sweet family get-together.