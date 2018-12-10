Heating up? Demi Lovato was spotted kissing clothing designer Henry Levy outside Nobu restaurant in Malibu on Saturday, December 8.

The “Sober” singer, 26, placed her hands on the Enfants Riches Déprimés founder’s waist and gazed into his eyes before leaning in for a kiss in the parking lot. The rumored couple appeared to be in good spirits as they held hands and walked back to Levy’s black Mercedes-Benz SUV.

The dinner date came one day after Lovato received a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Christina Aguilera, “Fall in Line.” She tweeted that the news was “so surreal,” adding, “Woke up filled with hope. Dreams come true y’all… thank you @xtina. I love you so much.”

The Camp Rock star was first spotted with Levy in early November, just days after she completed a three-month stint in rehab. Lovato, who has spoken candidly over the years about her struggle with drug addiction, had been found unconscious at her Hollywood home in July after suffering an overdose. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she remained for three weeks before entering treatment.

Scroll down to see more photos from Lovato and Levy’s PDA-filled night out!