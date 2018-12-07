Back and better than ever. Demi Lovato is feeling optimistic after her Grammy nomination for pop duo/group performance.

“Woke up filled with hope. Dreams come true y’all… thank you @xtina. I love you so much,” Lovato, 26, tweeted alongside a screenshot of her nomination for “Fall in Line” with Christina Aguilera on Friday, December 7. “Thank you for this opportunity.. Can’t believe I’m nominated for a Grammy with someone I grew up singing to.. My idol forever. Love you sis, thank you.”

In another tweet, the “Sorry Not Sorry” songstress added that the nomination was “so surreal.”

“I grew up in Texas, singing to @xtina everyday, DESPERATELY trying to hit her high notes..” Lovato tweeted. “if you would’ve told me I’d have a Grammy nod with her I would’ve laughed in your face!!”

Aguilera then replied: “You deserve it all and getting to work with you was its own award for me @ddlovato. There’s no one I’d rather share this with!!”

News of Lovato and Aguilera’s Grammy nomination comes days after the “Your Body” singer sent the Disney alum support via Instagram.

“I’ve missed you so very much,” Aguilera commented on Lovato’s fresh-faced jiu-jitsu selfie on Tuesday, December 4. “And we keep on tickin – till the end of time – I looooove youuuuu! Can’t wait to continue to heave [sic] you by side now.”

A month after the “Tell Me You Love Me” crooner revealed she relapsed after six years of sobriety, Lovato was rushed to the hospital following a drug overdose in July. The Camp Rock alum then entered rehab for three months. Us confirmed in November that Lovato was splitting her time between a halfway house and a Los Angeles home as she continued to focus on her recovery.

The 2019 Grammy Awards air on CBS Sunday, February 10, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET.

