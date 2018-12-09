Things are looking up for Demi Lovato! The “Confident” songstress appeared happy and healthy as she stepped out to dinner with Henry Levy in Malibu on Saturday, December 8, four months after a drug overdose left her hospitalized.

Lovato, 26, and the fashion designer enjoyed a low-key dinner at Nobu where they both looked casual in dark clothing. The pair left together in a black SUV with the New Mexico native in the passenger’s seat where she looked adoringly at Levy.

This isn’t the first time the two have been spotted out together. Last month, Lovato and Levy dined at Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills.

Their most recent outing came just one day after it was revealed that the Camp Rock alum is nominated for a Grammy for best pop duo/group performance.

“Woke up filled with hope. Dreams come true y’all… thank you @xtina. I love you so much,” Lovato tweeted on Friday, December 7, along with a screenshot of the nomination for “Fall in Line” with Christina Aguilera. “Thank you for this opportunity.. Can’t believe I’m nominated for a Grammy with someone I grew up singing to.. My idol forever. Love you sis, thank you.”

Aguilera, 37, also shared her excitement in a response to Lovato. “You deserve it all and getting to work with you was its own award for me @ddlovato,” the “Genie in a Bottle” singer gushed. “There’s no one I’d rather share this with!!”

The positive moments in Lovato’s life come on the heels of a rough year. One month after revealing she had relapsed after six years of sobriety, the “Stone Cold” singer suffered a drug overdose at her Hollywood home in July and was rushed to the hospital.

Lovato has since completed a 90-day stint in rehab and Us Weekly confirmed in November that the songstress would be splitting her time between a home in Los Angeles and a halfway house as she continues to focus on her recovery.

