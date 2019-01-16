Putting herself first. Demi Lovato is prioritizing her well-being and practicing self-love six months after her near-fatal drug overdose.

“Demi is doing great and is in a much healthier place,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She is learning how to take care of herself better and put her needs first.”

The source adds that Lovato, 26, often takes measures to “be like any other girl and not be noticed” as someone in the spotlight.

In July 2018, the Grammy nominee was hospitalized following a drug overdose at her Hollywood home. She later checked into an intense 90-day rehabilitation program.

The Camp Rock alum has been open with fans about her sobriety journey since leaving rehab in November. She celebrated New Year’s Eve with sparkling apple cider and wrote via Instagram earlier in December that she’s “grateful for the lessons” she learned in 2018.

Lovato headed into the new year with a positive mentality. Earlier this month, another insider exclusively told Us that the “Confident” singer is “getting back to the normal swing of things” and people around her are “currently trying to give her enough space to do her own thing.”

The Sonny With a Chance alum, who is currently dating Henri Levy, is taking her health journey day-by-day and is not interested in reflecting on the past. “Sorry, I’d loved to post a #10yearchallenge pic but I’m too busy living in the moment,” she shared via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 15, referencing the viral social media craze.

“Demi will come back hard in 2019,” a third insider told Us in November 2018. “She’s happy, healthy, sober, eating well and working out religiously.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!