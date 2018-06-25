Finally free? Demi Lovato shared a pic of her new tattoo on social media four days after she revealed that she had relapsed six years into her sobriety.

“Free,” the 25-year-old singer’s new ink reads. The four-letter word is written in script and located on her finger. Lovato shared a selfie of the tattoo on her Instagram Story on Monday, June 25, but dated the photo Friday, June 22.

The “Tell Me You Love Me” crooner, who has more than 20 tattoos on her body, revealed that multiple members of her team also got the new “Free” ink.

“The team that tats together stays together,” Lovato captioned the group tattoo photo on her Instagram Story.

The Disney alum revealed in her powerful new song, “Sober,” released on Thursday, June 21, that she had relapsed.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” Lovato sings. “To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

Three days later, she performed “Sober” live for the first time.

“Tonight I took the stage, a new person with a new life,” Lovato wrote alongside a clip of her performance at the Rock in Rio Lisboa festival on Sunday, June 24. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. It will never be forgotten @rockinriolisboa.”

In the clip, Lovato begins to cry as she sings the lyrics “And I’m sorry for the fans / I lost who watched me fall again / I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human.” Lovato got more emotional as the audience cheered her on.

