



Keeping things low-key. Mike Johnson revealed he intends to keep the details of his romantic life private after the publicity surrounding his involvement with Demi Lovato.

Speaking to Us Weekly exclusively, the Bachelorette alum opened up about the status of his relationship with the “Confident” pop star. Though he stated that he would “never” kiss and tell as he aims to “keep it 100 percent” to himself moving forward, he also confirmed that he “definitely” is on good terms with Lovato.

“I will say this, that Demi is amazing,” Johnson, 31, told Us on Monday, October 14. “I think that she’s a beautiful individual inside and out.”

The Texas native then revealed that his mother wasn’t aware of “some things” that had occurred in his romantic life until she came across news of his connection to Lovato, 27, through “the media.”

“I truly don’t like speaking on certain things. I’m getting in trouble with my homeboys right now about it. I’m learning. I’m still a human being,” he continued. “I’m not perfect. I’ve messed up in the past. They say geniuses learn from the mistakes of others and intelligent people learn from their own mistakes. I’m not a genius. I want to be intelligent. Therefore, I messed up and I’m going to try not to let it happen again.”

The Air Force vet became a fan-favorite after appearing on the 15th season of The Bachelorette earlier this year, where he competed for Hannah Brown’s love. Though he did not win over the former pageant queen, Johnson was asked to join Bachelor in Paradise for season 6.

During his time on the summer spinoff, he went on a date with Caelynn Miller-Keyes and later had a brief fling with Sydney Lotuaco.

Johnson, however, caught Lovato’s eye during his time on The Bachelorette and the pair flirted on social media before being spotted on a date in L.A. He’s since spoken openly his bond with the Disney Channel alum after ending his run on both ABC shows.

A source told Us exclusively in September that their relationship “isn’t anything serious,” adding that Lovato is “broadening her horizons and starting to put herself out there a bit more.”

On Monday, Johnson admitted that he is “genuinely” interested in having a more “serious relationship.”

“That’s why I continue to say, ‘Hopefully, I’m not The Bachelor next year,’” he said. “Or even if they ask, I can say no. I’m happily in a wonderful relationship right now. I really, truly do want that. I am learning as well. I’m learning that I’m in a different light right now.”

Johnson was clearly exploring his options during his Monday appearance on Strahan, Sara & Keke, where he asked out cohost Keke Palmer after she inquired about his fling with Lovato. “I made a mistake. I don’t like dating in public,” he said. “But if I were to ask you if we could go on a date in the public …”

The Hustlers star, meanwhile, was not prepared for Johnson’s invitation. She immediately asked her cohosts, Michael Strahan and Sara Haines, “What’s the next question? What’s the next question? Michael, you’ve got the next question!”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

