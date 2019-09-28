Mike Johnson Shuts Down Tayshia Adams Romance Rumors

There for the right reasons. Contrary to reports, Mike Johnson was not cozying up to Tayshia Adams — or anyone in Bachelor Nation — at the iHeartMusic Festival in Las Vegas.

“Dean [Unglert] was right there, Caelynn [Miller-Keyes] was right there, Derek [Peth] was right there. Tayshia and I FaceTimed JPJ when we were in the car going to some event. She is happy and is beautiful in her relationship with JPJ. Those guys would never let me try to mack on all of our friends’ girlfriend. And vice versa,” the 31-year-old former Bachelorette contestant told Us Weekly exclusively while he prepped for a night out with the Lumenis OxyGeneo 3-in-1 Super Facial in Toronto on Friday, September 27. “Thank you for asking that question. That’s just BS, like no. She’s an attractive woman, but not for me. She’s in a relationship and I may or may not be talking to someone as well.”

He added: “We live in a day and age where if I give a woman a hug, and she’s an attractive woman, they may say, ‘Oh, they’re together.’ It’s ridiculous at this point in time.”

Johnson and Adams, who met while filming season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, were spotted together in Sin City on September 22. While he left the beach solo, Adams, 29, started seeing John Paul Jones. The 24-year-old financial analyst was not in Las Vegas with his girlfriend, but JPJ confirmed to Us after the Bachelor in Paradise reunion aired that the twosome are still very much together.

Johnson, for his part, has been linked to singer Demi Lovato. The ABC personality confirmed that he took the Grammy nominee, 27, on a date earlier this month.

“What we have in common is that, once you get to know Demi and you really talk to her, she is literally such a down-to-earth person,” Johnson told Us on September 19. “We’re both from Texas. We love getting tattoos, we love laughing. We’re goofy. We both love music. I’m just not blessed in that regard, but with the right music, I’m just happy.”

The portfolio manager played coy about their current status, however, on Friday: “I will tell you that I’m so happy right now.”

He also has no plans to return to Bachelor in Paradise at the moment.

“I would probably not go to Paradise again simply because hopefully I’ll be in love next year,” Johnson said. “Hopefully sooner than that.”

Lovato, for her part, has yet to publicly comment on her relationship with Johnson after flirting with him via Instagram.

