Moving on. Miley Cyrus gave her first performance since splitting from Kaitlynn Carter at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 21.

The 26-year-old singer performed hits including “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” “Slide Away,” “We Can’t Stop,” “Mother’s Daughter” and sang her newly released Charlie’s Angels single “Don’t Call Me Angel,” a collaboration between Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey, for the first time. The other two singers did not make an appearance.

The “Malibu” singer’s emulated rocker vibes with a black leather crop top and matching black leather pants and heels.

She also gave cover performances of Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb” and Led Zeppelin’s “Black Dog.”

Later in the festival, Miley joined her mother Tish Cyrus in the crowd to watch Def Leppard perform. At the end of their set, the band performed its classic single “Pour Some Sugar on Me” ⁠— and dedicated it to Miley.

Us Weekly confirmed on Saturday that the “Party in the U.S.A.” singer and Carter, 31, had split a little over a month since they started dating.

Miley and the Hills: New Beginnings star were first linked in August when they were spotted kissing while on vacation in Italy. The former couple were both dealing with breakups at the time.

Carter and Brody Jenner broke up after five years in early August. The former couple held a wedding ceremony in Indonesia in June 2018 but did not get legally married in the U.S., as was revealed in a September episode of The Hills.

Miley and husband Liam Hemsworth also separated after less than eight months of marriage in August.

The blogger and Miley’s whirlwind romance included Carter wearing a ring with the letter “M” on her engagement ring finger and supporting the singer at the MTV Music Video Awards in August. This time Carter didn’t join Miley at the iHeartMusic Festival, instead, she showed on her Instagram Story that she was at home wearing a pair of fluffy slippers on the couch.

Earlier this month, a source told Us that the pair had “really fallen” for each other. Miley felt like she could “totally be herself with Kaitlynn” and was “really comfortable around her,” according to the insider.

“Miley and Kaitlynn are on the same page, which is why they work so well together,” the source said at the time.