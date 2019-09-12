



A little something. Kaitlynn Carter wore a ring with the letter “M” on a date with Miley Cyrus in New York City on Tuesday, September 10.

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 31, was photographed with the piece of jewelry as she and the “Wrecking Ball” singer, 26, left their hotel in Manhattan. Pictures show the MTV personality with a gold ring on her engagement finger, which was inscribed with her new girlfriend’s first initial. The former Disney Channel star previously wore a necklace with the letter in the same font on the red carpet at the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards.

A source told Us Weekly earlier this month the couple have “really fallen” for each other since they were first photographed kissing on a vacation in Italy in August.

“Miley and Kaitlynn are on the same page, which is why they work so well together,” the insider said, adding that Carter’s “free-spirited, nonjudgmental, fun personality” is what Cyrus loves the most about her.

The source continued, “Miley feels she can totally be herself with Kaitlynn and is really comfortable around her.”

Cyrus and Carter’s August PDA photos came out a day before Us Weekly confirmed that the former Hannah Montana star and her husband, Liam Hemsworth, had split after almost eight months of marriage. The Hunger Games star, 29, officially filed for divorce on August 21.

Before her relationship with Cyrus, Carter dated her Hills costar Brody Jenner for four years. The two had a wedding in Indonesia in June 2018 but weren’t legally married after never obtaining a marriage license in the U.S. Us confirmed their breakup in August. The news came a week before Cyrus’ makeout photos with Carter.

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” rep Scott Newman told Us in a statement on August 2. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

A source told Us in August that the DJ, 36, has no hard feelings toward his ex or her new girlfriend.

“Brody and Kaitlynn separated on good terms and are still close friends,” the insider said. “Brody is in a great headspace right now and really isn’t bothered by Kaitlynn and Miley’s relationship.”

The California native has since moved on with model Josie Canseco.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!