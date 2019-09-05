



Those close to Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter are fully on board with their new fling — especially Carter’s ex Brody Jenner.

“Brody’s happy that Kaitlynn’s moved on and found love,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

A source previously told Us that the DJ, 36, has no hard feelings for the blogger, 30. “Brody and Kaitlynn separated on good terms and are still close friends,” said the source. “Brody is in a great headspace right now and really isn’t bothered by Kaitlynn and Miley’s relationship.”

Jenner and Carter announced their split in August, just one year after they tied the knot in Indonesia. Despite the nuptials, the couple were never officially married because they did not obtain a marriage license in the U.S.

A week after the news, Carter was seen kissing Cyrus, 36, on a boat in Italy following the “Slide Away” singer’s breakup announcement with Liam Hemsworth.

Jenner, for his part, has since moved on with model Josie Canseco.

