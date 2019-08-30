Josie-Canseco-Hints-New-Man-Brody-Jenner-Could-Be-The-One





is smitten. The model hinted her relationship with Brody Jenner could be getting serious already.

“The right man will make you glow 💖,” the 22-year-old tweeted in the early hours of Thursday, August 29.

the right man will make you glow💖 — Josie (@JosieCanseco) August 29, 2019

While Canseco didn’t reference The Hills: New Beginnings star by name, she has been spotted with Jenner several times in recent weeks. The twosome first stepped out together at Warwick nightclub in Hollywood on August 14 after they were caught flirting on social media.

Canseco and Jenner’s romance made headlines days after he announced his split from Kaitlynn Carter.

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” rep Scott Newman said in a statement to Us Weekly on August 2. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

The DJ and the beauty influencer showed signs of trouble in paradise in Us’ exclusive sneak peek of the Monday, September 2, episode of The Hills: New Beginnings after Stephanie Pratt told one of Carter’s friends that the pair are in a “polyamorous relationship.”

“When Brody and I first were together, we were young, we were crazy, we were, like, you know, basically just trying to have the time of our lives,” Carter explained in the clip. “So we did a lot of things in our relationship that, you know, I certainly wouldn’t say I regret, but the level of gossip that I feel happens in the group — it just makes me angry.”

While Canseco and Jenner were spotted packing on the PDA in Los Angeles earlier this month, Carter and Miley Cyrus were seen making out in Italy following the “Slide Away” singer’s breakup from Liam Hemsworth.

“[Kaitlynn] and Miley became close within the past few weeks because they connected over their breakups and leaned on each other,” an insider told Us on August 14.

Following the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, Canseco, Jenner, Carter and Cyrus were all spotted at Up&Down in New York City for Columbia Records’ afterparty. The group appears to be on good terms, however, with Carter and Cyrus sending Jenner a weed bouquet for his birthday days earlier.

“Miley and Kaitlynn, you really stepped it up with this one. You know my favorite company of all time,” Jenner said via Instagram Story on August 21. “We got the birthday card attached to the weed bouquet! Look at this!”

Hemsworth, for his part, filed for divorce the same day.

“He thought they could work it out, but all those pictures of her and Kaitlynn ended that,” an insider told Us about the Hunger Games actor’s decision to file quickly. “Liam comes from a very conservative family and his family was freaked out by it.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!