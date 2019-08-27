Getting serious? Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter were inseparable on Monday, August 26, before and after the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Cyrus, 26, was announced as a last-minute performer at the VMAs at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, and the blogger, 30, was right by her side during the day. Us Weekly exclusively reported that the Hills: New Beginnings star showed up to the singer’s rehearsal in the afternoon.

During the show, Cyrus sang “Slide Away,” her new breakup anthem that is seemingly about estranged husband Liam Hemsworth. Carter stayed close by, waiting backstage.

The duo began hooking up in late July, an insider recently told Us, “three weeks” after Carter split from Brody Jenner around the 4th of July. Carter and Jenner announced their separation on August 2. Hemsworth and Cyrus announced they had split on August 10.

Although photos of the women kissing surfaced on August 9, Cyrus denied that she was unfaithful to the Hunger Games star. “I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will,” she tweeted on Thursday, August 22. “BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar. I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger.”

Jenner, 36, has no hurt feelings about Cyrus and Carter’s new relationship. In fact, the twosome sent the Hills star a weed bouquet for his birthday on August 21. Jenner showed off the gift and the card that was signed, “Love you, Miley + Kaitlynn,” on his Instagram Stories. “Miley and Kaitlynn, you really stepped it up with this one. You know my favorite company of all time,” he said in the video. “We got the birthday card attached to the weed bouquet! Look at this!”

