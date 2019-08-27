



“Think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights / But it’s time to let it go / Once upon a time, it was made for us / Woke up one day, it had turned to dust,” the actress sang while dressed in a little black dress. “I want my house in the hills / Don’t want the whiskey and pills / I don’t give up easily / But I don’t think I’m down.”

At the end of the song, Cyrus’ parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, gave her a standing ovation.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed earlier on Monday that the Hannah Montana alum’s new love, Kaitlynn Carter, attended rehearsals for her VMA performance.

Miley and Hemsworth, 29, announced their split on August 10, less than eight months after tying the knot. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” her rep said to Us in a statement at the time. “They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart.”

Hemsworth filed for divorce on Wednesday, August 21. The next day, Miley took to Twitter to shoot down any claims that she had cheated on the Hunger Games star, despite being seen kissing Carter, 30, the day before the split was announced.

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will,” she tweeted on Thursday, August 22. “BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar. I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger.”

As for her relationship with Carter the duo “connected over their breakups and leaned on each other,” a source told Us exclusively at the time. Brody Jenner and Carter announced their split on August 2, one week before Miley and Carter were spotted together.M

“Kaitlynn and Miley are so into each other and attracted to each other,” another insider recently told Us. “They’re having a lot of fun together and love spending time together.”

Miley’s performance came one month after she said she wouldn’t perform at the VMAs because she was not nominated.

