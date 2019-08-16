



Turning to art. Miley Cyrus surprise-released her new single, “Slide Away,” at midnight on Friday, August 16, less than a week after her split from Liam Hemsworth made headlines.

The lyrics to the emotional ballad, which Cyrus cowrote with Andrew Wyatt and Mike Will Made It, seem to reference the 26-year-old singer’s recent life change.

“Once upon a time, it was made for us / Woke up one day, it had turned to dust,” she sings. “Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost / So it’s time to let it go.”

The Hannah Montana alum then laments that she wants her “house in the hills” and not “the whiskey and pills,” an apparent nod to her and Hemsworth’s former hard-partying ways.

During the chorus, Cyrus croons, “So won’t you slide away / Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights.” Fans pointed out on Twitter that the Hunger Games star, 29, grew up surfing with his brothers, Chris and Luke Hemsworth, in Australia, while the pop star was raised near Nashville before moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career in entertainment.

The cover artwork for the track — which is presumed to be the lead single from Cyrus’ forthcoming EP, She Is Here — features empty liquor and medicine bottles floating around a sea of pills.

The Grammy nominee hinted on social media earlier in the week that she had new music on the way when she uploaded a captionless photo of herself in a recording studio.

Cyrus’ rep confirmed to Us Weekly on Saturday, August 10, that the Last Song costars had called it quits after less than eight months of marriage.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the rep said in a statement to Us. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Two days later, the actor wrote on Instagram, “Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.”

The news came in the midst of Cyrus’ vacation in Italy, where she was spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter, who announced her breakup with Brody Jenner earlier this month.

