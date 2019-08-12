



Turning her turmoil into tunes? Miley Cyrus teased new music on Monday, August 12, just two days after the news of her split from husband Liam Hemswoth broke.

The 26-year-old “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” songstress took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself in a recording studio and shared the same snap on her Twitter. Though Cyrus didn’t caption either pic, fans were quick to speculate that her breakup inspired new music.

“WRECKING BALL 2.0 IS COMING,” one wrote with a nod to Cyrus’ hit song that she released following her first split from Hemsworth, 29, in 2013, with many other Twitter users sharing a similar sentiment. Another added: “Casually recording a lil breakup tune…looking hotter than ever! SHE CANT BE TAMED!”

Us Weekly confirmed on Saturday, August 10, that Cyrus and the Hunger Games actor had called it quits on their relationship nearly eight months after they quietly wed at their home in Nashville.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for the former Disney Channel star told Us in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

That same day, Cyrus was spotted getting intimate with Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter whom he split from earlier this month. In photos posted by Entertainment Tonight, the singer and the blogger, 30, could be seen locking lips poolside in Italy.

Cyrus took to Instagram on Sunday, August 11, to share a cryptic message about change, seemingly breaking her silence on her split.

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win,” the Hannah Montana alum captioned a series of photos of herself. “Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable.”

Hemsworth, for his part, spoke out on Monday, August 12, while he was hanging out with his brother Chris Hemsworth in their native Australia.

“You don’t understand what it’s like,” Liam told The Daily Mail Australia. “I don’t want to talk about it, mate.”

