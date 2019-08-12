Staying stoic. Liam Hemsworth broke his silence on his split from wife Miley Cyrus on Monday, August 12, but had little to say.

“You don’t understand what it’s like,” the Hunger Games actor, 29, told The Daily Mail Australia after spending the day at his brother Chris Hemsworth’s beach home. “I don’t want to talk about it, mate.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Saturday, August 10, that Liam and Cyrus, 26, had split just eight months after they tied the knot at their Nashville home.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for the Hannah Montana alum told Us in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

That same day, photos of Cyrus packing on the PDA with Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter in Italy began to surface. The pals — who are on vacation in Italy with Brandi Cyrus — could be seen with their arms wrapped around each other and locking lips in multiple photos.

Miley, for her part, spoke out on social media on Sunday, August 11.

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win,” the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer captioned two pictures of herself on Instagram. “Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable.”

With a nod to her hit song “The Climb,” Cyrus added in a second post: “Life’s a climb… but the view is great.”

Carter and Jenner, meanwhile, split earlier this month after one year of marriage.

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” Jenner’s rep Scott Newman told Us in a statement at the time. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.” The former couple, however, were never legally married as they didn’t obtain a marriage license before their celebration in Indonesia.

