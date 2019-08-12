



Mama has his back! Linda Thompson shared her support for son Brody Jenner on Sunday, August 11, amid news that his ex Kaitlynn Carter was spotted making out with Miley Cyrus.

“Always so proud of your dignity, generosity, kindness & nobility,” the A Little Thing Called Life author, 69, wrote in the comments section of the Hills star’s Instagram photo. “You are a gentleman and I love you very much. Onward…”

The sweet message came hours after photos of Carter, 30, and the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” songstress, 26, cuddling and kissing in Italy surfaced. The pals, who were seen packing on the PDA poolside, are currently on vacation with Cyrus’ sister, Brandi Cyrus.

“Let’s round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out,” Jenner’s pal Brandon Lee joked underneath the photo of the reality star in Malibu.

To which Jenner replied: “Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon.”

While Jenner and Lee, 23, opted to make light of the situation between Carter and Miley in the same post Thompson commented on, the “Mother’s Daughter” singer hit back at the reality star.

“@Brodyjenner go take a nap in your truck and cool off,” the Hannah Montana alum wrote, adding the hashtag, “HotGirlSummer.”

Jenner and Carter split earlier this month after tying the knot in Indonesia nearly one year prior. After news of their breakup, a source revealed to Us Weekly that the former couple were never legally married due to failure to obtain a marriage license in the United States.

Miley, meanwhile, recently parted ways with her husband of eight months, Liam Hemsworth. The couple tied the knot in December 2018 in their Nashville home.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Miley told Us a statement on Saturday, August 10. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!