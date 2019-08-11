



Chiming in. Brandon Lee weighed in on the recent makeout session between Miley Cyrus and his best friend Brody Jenner‘s ex Kaitlynn Carter on Sunday, August 11, just hours after photos of the PDA surfaced.

“Haha this isn’t a thing,” Lee, 23, wrote in the comments section of E! News’ post about Cyrus, 26, and Carter, 30, locking lips in Italy on Friday, August 9, amid the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” songstress’ split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly on Saturday, August 10, that Cyrus and the Hunger Games actor, 29, had called it quits on their relationship nearly eight months after they wed in a surprise ceremony at their home in Nashville.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for the Hannah Montana alum told Us in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

That same day, Entertainment Tonight posted photos of Cyrus and the blogger getting cozy poolside in tiny bikinis. In one snap, the two can be seen laying on their stomachs with their arms wrapped around each other, while in other pics, Cyrus and Carter locked lips.

Carter and Jenner, 35, announced their split earlier this month, with one source revealing to Us that they were never legally married as they did not obtain a marriage license in the United States following their wedding celebration in Indonesia in June 2018.

Cyrus and Carter are currently on a girls’ trip with Brandi Cyrus, and haven’t shied away from documenting the vacation in dozens of social media photos. Miley and Brandi’s mom, Tish Cyrus, seemingly showed her support for the former Disney star in the comments section of one of the “Your Favorite Thing With Wells & Brandi” host’s pictures on Sunday.

“Dang…… I sure make pretty babies!! I love you guys soooooo much!” she wrote underneath a snap of the sisters both wearing white bathing suits.

