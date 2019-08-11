Miley Cyrus Claps Back at Brody Jenner Over Liam Hemsworth Joke





Miley Cyrus took to Instagram on Sunday, August 11, to clap back at Brody Jenner for joking about her estranged husband, Liam Hemsworth , amid her fling with the Hills star’s ex

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer, 26, who confirmed her split from her husband of less than eight months on Saturday, August 10, commented on Jenner’s post — his first since pictures surfaced of the blogger making out with Cyrus in Italy.

The MTV star, 35, shared a photo of himself on Instagram on Sunday that showed him standing by the ocean in Malibu, California. “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today,” he captioned it.

His costar and friend Brandon Lee, 23, commented on the post, writing, “Let’s round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out,” along with a kiss emoji.

Jenner replied to Lee with a laughing-crying emoji and wrote, “Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon.”

That prompted a response from Cyrus, who commented, “@brodyjenner go take a nap in your truck and cool off.” She added the hashtag #HotGirlSummer and two bunny girl emojis.

The hashtag was in reference to a flirty comment that Jenner posted on his ex’s selfie with Cyrus on Friday, August 9.

The 30-year-old shared a pic with the Grammy nominee on Instagram along with the caption, “Rock the boat, don’t rock the boat baby.” Jenner wrote, “Hot girl summer” along with a fire emoji.

The DJ and Carter, who married in Indonesia in June 2018, announced their split on August 2. A source previously told Us Weekly that the pair had not been legally wed as they hadn’t taken out a marriage license upon their return to the U.S.

Carter appears to be enjoying her Italian getaway with the “Mother’s Daughter” singer — on Sunday she posted a video on her Instagram Stories as she and Cyrus flew to the Dolomites in northern Italy. The song “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” played over the clip as Carter smiled while sitting in a private helicopter.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!