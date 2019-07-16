Brody Jenner isn’t quite over the fact that his dad skipped his wedding to Kaitlynn Carter. During the Monday, July 15, episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, Brody, 35, had dinner with his wife, his brother Brandon Jenner and his mom, Linda Thompson.

During their conversation, Thompson, 69, opened up about her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner. “I met your dad, married your dad, had this great happy life here in Malibu until that fateful day where Bruce said to me, ‘I want to transition,’” she revealed. “My life just did a 180. In my mind, I had lost my normal, my family, my wonderful husband that I had thought would be forever. I had lost my marriage and the father of my kids. I was devastated. That was just a momentary reaction. My greater sympathy had to go out to Caitlyn.”

The DJ, 35, referred to his mom as his “rock,” and noted that while the world found out about Caitlyn in 2015, Thompson had known “for decades,” and didn’t tell him until he was 27. Despite their ups and downs, though, Brody had a hard time forgiving Caitlyn.

“Not having my dad at the wedding, it was a bummer. Honestly, it really did hurt,” he admitted. “I would have loved to have had her there, but she had better things to do, apparently.”

His mom hoped, though, that her sons would be able to forgive, eventually. “I don’t give Bruce, Caitlyn a pass for not being a father. I don’t think there’s any excuse ever to not be there for your children,” she said. “It’s not what you would ever do — to have a child and not call them on their birthday and be a parent to them. … I’m not excusing Caitlyn, I’m just saying it’s forgivable. Everything in life is forgivable, and it’s not even for the other person, it’s for yourself. You have to forgive, so it doesn’t eat away inside you.”

The Hills: New Beginnings airs on MTV Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

