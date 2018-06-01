Caitlyn Jenner and her son Brody Jenner will be thousands of miles apart when The Hills alum walks down the aisle with his longtime fiancée, Kaitlynn Carter. Us Weekly confirms that the Olympian has touched down in Austria for a charity event ahead of Brody’s impending nuptials in Bali.

Caitlyn, 68, and her close friend Sophia Hutchins flew from New York City to Vienna late Thursday, May 31. The former I Am Cait star wore a gray top, blue jeans and black heels. “She posed for selfies with other passengers in the ticketing area [while] waiting for the flight,” an eyewitness tells Us.

Shortly into the flight, several passengers aboard the plane (including Kelly Osbourne) “got out of their seats and were very celebratory, chatting with each other,” the onlooker says. “Throngs of people crowded the aisles.”

Caitlyn and college student Hutchins, 21, “did a loop around the plane through economy and back up” to their seats in first class, the eyewitness tells Us. “Sophia led the way, clutching a glass of red wine. Caitlyn followed behind her, holding a glass of white. They were smiling and very friendly. Caitlyn would stop and say ‘hello’ and introduce herself to those who wanted to say ‘hi.’”

The Life Ball is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. It is the largest charity event in Europe supporting people with HIV and AIDS.

Though the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum will not attend Brody’s wedding, she did stop by Carter’s bridal shower in Los Angeles in April. “I had so much fun! PS so much better than bachelor parties!” Caitlyn wrote on Instagram at the time alongside a photo with the bride-to-be, 29.

A source told Us exclusively in May that Brody’s half-siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner also will not make it to his big day. “It wasn’t in the cards for Kendall and Kylie to come as Kylie is a new mom and this is a more intimate affair [and it’s a] big ordeal to fly all the way to Bali for the celebration,” the insider explained of Kylie, 20, who welcomed daughter Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott in February.

However, the source told Us that Brody and Carter plan to have a second wedding celebration in Los Angeles.

Caitlyn has had a strained relationship with many of her children and stepchildren since she transitioned in April 2015.

