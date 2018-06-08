One person was noticeably absent from Brody Jenner’s Bali wedding — Caitlyn Jenner. And according to Linda Thompson, it was a “last-minute” cancellation within the “last couple of weeks.”

“[Brody] was very disappointed,” the Hills alum’s mom exclusively told Us Weekly while attending the taping of George Clooney’s AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute special event presented by Audi on Thursday, June 7. “It’s something he’s come to expect sadly.” (Instead, Thompson’s ex Caitlyn attended Austria’s Life Ball at the Welcome Party.)

Nevertheless, the nuptials were “fantastic,” she says. “It was 10 days of nonstop activity and surfers. We just had a great time.”

Thompson is set to throw a second celebration for Brody and his new wife, Kaitlynn Carter, in L.A. “But I’m giving it,” she tells Us. “Caitlyn’s not. I thought, ‘Oh, that’s interesting.’”

As for if the former Olympian will attend, she added: “I don’t know. We’ll see. I guess. Unless work comes up or something.” She also noted that Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who did not RSVP to the first ceremony, will “hopefully” join them this time. “I’m sure they’ll be invited.”

The newlyweds, meanwhile, are currently vacationing in Maldives on their honeymoon. “I adore her,” Thompson told Us of her new daughter-in-law. “I feel so fortunate that Brody found such an incredible girl. She’s so family oriented, so that’s so important.” On future grandchildren? “I hope so. No pressure, but I hope so!” she gushed. “More people to love and they’re so gorgeous both of them and good natured. I’m excited to bring more beautiful people into the world.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!