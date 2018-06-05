Brody Jenner Thanks Family Members Who Attended His Wedding

Brody Jenner is on cloud nine after tying the knot with his girlfriend of four years, Kaitlynn Carter. The Hills alum thanked the resort he and the couple’s guests stayed at on the island of Nihi Sumba in Indonesia and those who attended the nuptials.

“Just want to thank @nihisumba and all of the amazing staff for creating one of the most incredible and memorable experiences of my life. You guys truly deserve being the #1 resort in the world the past 2 years,” he captioned an Instagram video of the stunning destination on Tuesday, June 5.

He added: “Thanks to all my friends and family that came out to celebrate with @kaitlynn and I. Love you all ❤❤ Till next year!!”

The 34-year-old and Carter exchanged vows in front of several guests, including his mother, Linda Thompson, and his brother Brandon Jenner. However, his father, Caitlyn Jenner, half-siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner and famous former stepsiblings – Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian – were noticeably absent from the festivities.

The former Olympian, 68, instead, attended the Life Ball Welcome party in Vienna, Austria, on Friday, June 1, which helps to promote HIV/AIDS awareness. Kendall and Kylie also received invites but didn’t fly out for the occasion.

“It wasn’t in the cards for Kendall and Kylie to come as Kylie is a new mom and this is a more intimate affair [and it’s a] big ordeal to fly all the way to Bali for the celebration,” a source previously told Us Weekly.

The newlyweds, meanwhile, will celebrate the next chapter once more at a second wedding in Los Angeles.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!