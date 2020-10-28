Caitlyn Jenner Through the Years

Caitlyn Jenner has worn many hats throughout her life — and has always looked fantastic doing so.

Jenner (born Bruce Jenner) was introduced to the world in 1970 when she began her career as a decathlete during the Drake Relays in Iowa, where she was a physical education major at Graceland University and had previously played college football. She went on to compete in the 1972 and 1976 Summer Olympics, winning a gold medal in the latter’s decathlon event in Montreal. She decided to retire from the sport soon after.

“In 1972, I made the decision that I would go four years and totally dedicate myself to what I was doing, and then I would move on after it was over with,” the Olympian said at the time. “I went into that competition knowing that would be the last time I would ever do this.”

After winning gold, Jenner became a legend in her own right, appearing on the covers of Sports Illustrated, GQ and Playgirl in addition to becoming a spokesperson for Wheaties. The photogenic athlete also became a star in Hollywood, with roles in the 1980 movie Can’t Stop the Music and the NBC crime drama CHiPs in 1981. She even landed her own video game, Bruce Jenner’s World Class Decathlon, in 1996.

Jenner made the move to reality TV in 2007 when she and then-wife Kris Jenner invited E! viewers into their home and documented the lives of their blended family on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Caitlyn and Kris married in April 1991 and welcomed two daughters together: Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. The momager also shared Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian with her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian, while Caitlyn had Burt Jenner and Casey Marino with first wife Chrystie Crownover as well as Brandon Jenner and Brody Jenner with second wife Linda Thompson.

“I am so fortunate. I have the best home movies in life,” the athlete said on her YouTube channel in 2020 after the Kardashians announced the end of their reality series. “I’ve watched all my kids grow up on the network, go through everything that they’ve gone through over the years — from marriages to divorces to kids now being born to watching Kendall and Kylie grow up.”

After Caitlyn and Kris divorced in 2015, the New York native came out as a transgender woman in a 20/20 interview with Diane Sawyer and on the cover of Vanity Fair. She has since been a vocal advocate for trans rights.

