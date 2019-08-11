Kaitlynn Carter Posts ‘Don’t Worry, Be Happy’ Amid Miley Cyrus Fling

Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter posted the song “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” on Sunday, August 11, amid her fling with Miley Cyrus and the singer’s split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

The blogger, 30, who broke up with the Hills star, 35, earlier this month, shared the 1988 Bobby McFerrin song in her Instagram Stories as she flew on a private helicopter to St. Kassian in northern Italy.

Her post came as the “Mother’s Daughter” singer, 26, broke her silence on social media after her split from her husband of less than eight months was confirmed on Saturday, August 10.

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win,” Cyrus captioned two photos on Sunday that showed her posing against the backdrop of the Italian alps. “Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me ‘ Nature never hurries but it is always on time’…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own …. 💙”

She later added two more pics from the same location, writing, “New day. New adventure.”

In a third post, she appeared to reference her 2009 hit, “The Climb,” from Hannah Montana: The Movie, writing, “Life’s a climb… but the view is great.”

Her posts came two days after she was photographed sharing some PDA with Carter while they vacationed with Cyrus’ big sister, Brandi Cyrus, at Il Sereno Hotel in Lake Como, Italy.

The pair were seen wearing bikinis as they wrapped their arms around each other by the pool and shared a kiss on Friday, August 9.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that Cyrus and the Hunger Games star, 29, who wed in Nashville in December, had called it quits on their short marriage.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the singer’s rep told Us in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Scroll down to see pics of Cyrus and Carter’s Italian getaway.