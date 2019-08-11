Brody Jenner Jokes About Ex Kaitlynn Carter Hooking Up With Miley Cyrus





The Hills: New Beginnings star, 35, posted a photo on Instagram that showed him standing on a cliffside overlooking the ocean in Malibu, California, and captioned it, “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.”

The caption appeared to reference the news that broke less than 24 hours earlier that the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer, 26, was hooking up with Jenner’s 30-year-old ex in Italy. Photos of the pair kissing and sharing some PDA in Lake Como surfaced just as Us Weekly confirmed Cyrus’ split from Hemsworth after less than eight months of marriage.

Jenner’s pal and MTV costar Brandon Lee, 23, commented on his friend’s post, writing, “Let’s round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out,” along with a kiss emoji. (Earlier in the day he commented on an E! News post about Cyrus and Carter, writing, “Haha this isn’t a thing.”)

The DJ responded to Lee on his own post with a laughing-crying emoji, “Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon.”

Cyrus then chimed in on Jenner’s post, writing, “@brodyjenner go take a nap in your truck and cool off.” She added the hashtag #hotgirlsummer in reference to Jenner’s flirty comment on Friday on a pic that Carter posted with the singer.

The reality star’s mom, Linda Thompson, also commented on her son’s post, writing, “Always so proud of your dignity, generosity, kindness & nobility. You are a gentleman and I love you very much. Onward…”

Jenner and Carter announced their split on August 2, a little over a year after they wed in a romantic ceremony in Indonesia. A source told Us that the pair were not legally married after they failed to obtain a marriage license upon their return to the U.S. in June 2018.

Cyrus’ rep confirmed her split from the Hunger Games star, 29, on Saturday, August 10. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the rep told Us in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

The “Mother’s Daughter” singer broke her silence on Instagram on Sunday, writing in a long post that “change is inevitable.” She and Carter flew to the Italian alps together earlier in the day.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!