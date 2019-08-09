Putting her worries behind her. A newly single Kaitlynn Carter traded in her wedding ring for a fun-filled vacation in Italy with gal pal Miley Cyrus following her split with Brody Jenner.

“Noi siamo Italiani ora,” Carter, 30, captioned a shot that translates to “we are Italians now” on Friday, August 9. The blogger appeared content as she posed beside Cyrus, 26. Their friends Bradley Kenneth McPeek, an eyewear designer, and Saul Choza, who owns Winsor Choza Pilates, were featured in the snap as well.

The photo op was followed by a stunning shot Carter posted of herself posing in a chic white bikini and a fashion-forward hat, cracking a slight smile as she captioned the shot, “BOOM.” The update received praise from many of her pals, including the “Mother’s Daughter” singer’s big sister Brandi Cyrus. The impressed DJ, who is also on the trip abroad, replied “BOOOOOOM” and added three emojis of cats with heart eyes.

The Selfé founder initially celebrated the beginning of her Italian vacation with a cute selfie, where she was pictured wearing a green bikini and stylish hat. “Vay-cay,” she added to the Instagram pic on Sunday, August 4.

Brandi posted a selfie with her fellow blondes on Friday, noting in the photo’s caption that the trio were enjoying a “Girls Trip.” In response, Carter replied that this was “the only kinda trip” to go on.

On August 2, Us Weekly broke the news that Carter and Jenner have decided to “amicably separate.” Rep Scott Newman confirmed to Us that the pair “love and respect one another,” but they recognized that “this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

Carter exchanged ceremonial vows with Jenner, 35, during an Indonesian wedding in June 2018 after announcing their engagement in 2016. The former couple never made their marriage legal in the States.

After the former duo parted ways, Carter moved out of the Malibu home she shared with Jenner.

Jenner has been embracing single life since calling it quits with Carter. Days after their split was announced, the reality TV star was spotted partying with two brunette women at MGM Grand’s Hakkasan Nightclub after wrapping his DJ set earlier that night.

“He arrived around 3 a.m. and hung out in the DJ booth drinking beer,” an eyewitness revealed to Us. “He had dinner there earlier in the night around 10:30, but the girls weren’t with him.”

Scroll down below to see an inside look at Carter’s vacation with the Cyrus sisters!