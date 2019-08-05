



Living the bachelor lifestyle. Brody Jenner is moving on and getting over his ex Kaitlynn Carter as he was seen partying it up in Las Vegas just days after the couple’s split was confirmed.

Jenner made an appearance at MGM Grand’s Hakkasan Nightclub with his manager and two brunette women. He arrived at the Las Vegas hot spot in the early hours of Sunday, August 4.

“He arrived around 3 a.m. and hung out in the DJ booth drinking beer,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly. “He had dinner there earlier in the night around 10:30, but the girls weren’t with him.”

Us confirmed that Jenner, 35, and Carter, 30, had chosen to “amicably separate” on Friday, August 2. Their split came one year after their Indonesian wedding occurred, but the former couple were never legally married. After their ceremony abroad, the pair failed to obtain a marriage license.

“They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward,” rep Scott Newman said in a statement to Us.

Carter, who initially got engaged to the MTV star in 2016, has moved out of the Malibu home she shared with Jenner. Both parties have also been seen out sans wedding rings.

Jenner stepped out with his dog and a male friend on the day Us reported on the duo’s broken relationship. An onlooker noted to Us that he “wasn’t talking to girls” while out, but he “definitely seemed like he had a wandering eye.”

Jenner’s The Hills: New Beginnings costar Spencer Pratt opened up about his longtime pal’s relationship with Carter amid the separation. During a recent episode of the “Make Speidi Famous Again” podcast, he joked that the DJ was a “hostage” in the former couple’s marriage. He additionally noted that he was “not surprised” by the split.

“I think season two, we’re going to get to see real Brody and the show is going to be freaking incredible,” Pratt, 35, said on Friday. “I think [he’s going to have] way more fun. He’s way less intense. I feel like he has a lot going on, so I just hope we get to see relaxed Brody, having fun, barbecue, for real Brody. So, that I look forward to. I think there’ll be a lot of success in Brody.”

