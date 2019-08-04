



Trying to get back to normal. Brody Jenner stepped out with a friend in Malibu on Friday, August 2, the same day Us Weekly confirmed he and Kaitlynn Carter had called it quits on their relationship.

“He was with a male friend and his dog. He didn’t look good like he normally does and seemed melancholy,” an insider told Us of the 35-year-old reality star. “He was keeping to himself.”

While Jenner “wasn’t talking to girls,” he “definitely seemed like he had a wandering eye,” the insider added.

The Hills star’s rep Scott Newman told Us on Friday that Jenner and Carter, 30, “have decided to amicably separate,” noting “they love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

A source also revealed to Us that despite walking down the aisle at their wedding ceremony in Indonesia last year, the former couple were never legally married as they did not obtain a marriage license in the United States.

In June, Jenner dished to Us about how filming The Hills: New Beginnings had brought him and Carter “closer together” and helped strengthen their bond. However, Spencer Pratt, the California native’s costar on the MTV reality show, says he knew something was up between Jenner and Carter before they broke up.

“I’m not surprised,” Pratt, 35, said on an episode of his “Make Speidi Famous Again” podcast with his wife, Heidi Montag, on Saturday, August 3. “I feel like I said it — maybe it hasn’t aired yet — but that he almost was like a hostage. It felt like he was trying to tell me, ‘Get me out. Get me out.'”

Jenner and Carter announced their engagement in 2016 and exchanged vows in Indonesia in June 2018. In recent months, their unconventional relationship has played out on season 1 of the Hills revival, with speculation about them having an “open relationship” leading to a heated argument during one episode.

