One happy wife! Kaitlynn Carter gushed over her husband, Brody Jenner, while chatting with Us Weekly on Sunday, March 17, and revealed the simple, yet intimate, thing they do on their date nights.
“Married life is great,” Carter, 30, told Us at the Daily Front Row’s Fifth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards with Maybelline New York.
“You know, we like to go to the movies pretty much. That’s what we do if we have some free time, real free time,” she added of their favorite quality time activities. “Or just take a bath at the house. We’ve got a big bath and just go in there and keep it kinda mellow.”
As for whether their home will soon be filled with little Jenners, Carter explains she goes “back and forth on baby fever,” noting their decision to expand their family will be addressed on the upcoming Hills reboot.
“There are moments where I definitely am ready and other times where I’m like, ‘Absolutely not,’” Carter told Us. “Sometime soon. It depends, I don’t know.”
Carter and her 35-year-old husband appear to be on the same page when it comes to the idea of adding to their brood. “I think Brody is excited to have kids one day,” she said. “I wouldn’t say he has baby fever, no, but it’s good.”
The happy couple announced their engagement in May 2016 alongside a photo from a tropical vacation. “On May 4th 2016 I got engaged to my lover and best-friend,” Jenner captioned the pic. “I couldn’t be more in love with this woman and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.”
Us Weekly confirmed in June 2018 that Jenner and Carter officially tied the knot. The two wed in front of family and friends on the island of Nihi Sumba in Indonesia. While his mom, Linda Thompson, and brother Brandon Jenner were in attendance for the nuptials, visibly absent were Brody’s father, Caitlyn Jenner, and his former step-siblings Kim, Kourtney, Khloé and Rob Kardashian.
With reporting by Carly Sloane
