



Should have seen it coming. Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter may have given early clues to their impending split by revealing in June that they weren’t ready for children anytime soon.

The 35-year-old admitted he and his now-ex were not itching to have kids just six weeks before their breakup. “No I wouldn’t say baby fever,” the reality star exclusively told Us Weekly on June 14. “We’re at a point in our lives now that we’re not opposed to having kids but we’re not necessarily really trying to have children right now.”

However, Jenner explained that if it did happen, the pair would roll with it. “I think if we do, all of a sudden or accidentally, and it happens, we will be very excited and ready for it but we’re not in a rush I would say.”

Us confirmed that the longtime couple split on Friday, August 2.

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” rep Scott Newman told Us in a statement. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

A source revealed that the couple, who had a wedding ceremony in Indonesia in June 2018, never made things official by obtaining a marriage license in the United States.

“Kaitlynn has already moved out of their house which Brody owns in Malibu,” the insider said. Both have been seen on social media without their wedding rings.

Although they might not have been ready for children, the duo were singing a different tune about their relationship in June. Jenner said he and Carter, 30, were enjoying their first year of marriage. “I didn’t find the first year being that hard at all, it’s been great,” he told Us at the time. “I think that it made us closer if anything, for sure. Yeah, no it’s been … the first year. I feel like we’ve been married for longer, we’ve been together almost six years now so, yeah, it wasn’t that big of a change. We lived together for six years and we still live together, everything’s been great.”

